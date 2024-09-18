As an IT Support Engineer, you’ll play a crucial role in maintaining and optimizing the IT infrastructure that powers our client’s retail operations. This exciting position offers the opportunity to work with cutting-edge retail technology, including PLM systems and advanced logistics solutions. You’ll be at the forefront of supporting a fast-paced retail environment, ensuring seamless operations across stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices.
Responsibilities:
- Provide top-notch customer service and technical support to users across various locations
- Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues for desktop computers, Android scanners, and label printers
- Manage and respond to service requests through the CA Logging System
- Contribute to the setup and maintenance of IT equipment in meeting rooms and for new users
- Assist in the implementation and support of retail-specific technologies
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve IT processes and user experience
- Participate in projects to enhance the company’s technological capabilities
- Stay updated on the latest IT trends and best practices in retail technology
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of IT End User Support experience, preferably in a retail or distribution center environment
- Tertiary education in IT or related field; MCSE and A+ certifications are advantageous
- Proficiency in Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 7, 10, and 11) and MS Office suites
- Strong troubleshooting skills for both hardware and software issues
- Experience with computer imaging and hardware management
- Excellent communication skills and ability to interact with users at all levels
- Valid driver’s license and own transport
- Adaptability to work in a fast-paced, changing retail technology landscape
Desired Skills:
- Office 365
- Windows
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Remote support
- Hardware Installation
- Microsoft Exchange administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading fashion retailer in Africa with a strong presence across multiple brands and a growing e-commerce platform. They are seeking a passionate and versatile IT Support Engineer to join their dynamic team and contribute to the technological backbone of their retail operations.