IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Epping Industrial

Sep 18, 2024

As an IT Support Engineer, you’ll play a crucial role in maintaining and optimizing the IT infrastructure that powers our client’s retail operations. This exciting position offers the opportunity to work with cutting-edge retail technology, including PLM systems and advanced logistics solutions. You’ll be at the forefront of supporting a fast-paced retail environment, ensuring seamless operations across stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide top-notch customer service and technical support to users across various locations
  • Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues for desktop computers, Android scanners, and label printers
  • Manage and respond to service requests through the CA Logging System
  • Contribute to the setup and maintenance of IT equipment in meeting rooms and for new users
  • Assist in the implementation and support of retail-specific technologies
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve IT processes and user experience
  • Participate in projects to enhance the company’s technological capabilities
  • Stay updated on the latest IT trends and best practices in retail technology

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years of IT End User Support experience, preferably in a retail or distribution center environment
  • Tertiary education in IT or related field; MCSE and A+ certifications are advantageous
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 7, 10, and 11) and MS Office suites
  • Strong troubleshooting skills for both hardware and software issues
  • Experience with computer imaging and hardware management
  • Excellent communication skills and ability to interact with users at all levels
  • Valid driver’s license and own transport
  • Adaptability to work in a fast-paced, changing retail technology landscape

Desired Skills:

  • Office 365
  • Windows
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Remote support
  • Hardware Installation
  • Microsoft Exchange administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading fashion retailer in Africa with a strong presence across multiple brands and a growing e-commerce platform. They are seeking a passionate and versatile IT Support Engineer to join their dynamic team and contribute to the technological backbone of their retail operations.

