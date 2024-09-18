IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Epping Industrial

As an IT Support Engineer, you’ll play a crucial role in maintaining and optimizing the IT infrastructure that powers our client’s retail operations. This exciting position offers the opportunity to work with cutting-edge retail technology, including PLM systems and advanced logistics solutions. You’ll be at the forefront of supporting a fast-paced retail environment, ensuring seamless operations across stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices.

Responsibilities:

Provide top-notch customer service and technical support to users across various locations

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues for desktop computers, Android scanners, and label printers

Manage and respond to service requests through the CA Logging System

Contribute to the setup and maintenance of IT equipment in meeting rooms and for new users

Assist in the implementation and support of retail-specific technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve IT processes and user experience

Participate in projects to enhance the company’s technological capabilities

Stay updated on the latest IT trends and best practices in retail technology

Requirements:

3-5 years of IT End User Support experience, preferably in a retail or distribution center environment

Tertiary education in IT or related field; MCSE and A+ certifications are advantageous

Proficiency in Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems (Windows 7, 10, and 11) and MS Office suites

Strong troubleshooting skills for both hardware and software issues

Experience with computer imaging and hardware management

Excellent communication skills and ability to interact with users at all levels

Valid driver’s license and own transport

Adaptability to work in a fast-paced, changing retail technology landscape

Desired Skills:

Office 365

Windows

Hardware troubleshooting

Remote support

Hardware Installation

Microsoft Exchange administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading fashion retailer in Africa with a strong presence across multiple brands and a growing e-commerce platform. They are seeking a passionate and versatile IT Support Engineer to join their dynamic team and contribute to the technological backbone of their retail operations.

