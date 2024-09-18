Lead Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Woodstock

Hiring : Lead Business Analyst

Retail/Supply chain / Lead BA / contract / Cape Town / Fully onsite

My client based in Cape Town is currently sourcing for a Lead BA to join their team on an independent contract basis

We are seeking a proficient and experienced Business Analysis Manager to lead the design and execution of business analysis strategy, plan, tools and techniques to effectively analyse and translate business IT requirements into detailed functional and technical specifications.

Job description

Job Objectives:

Conducting research on organization’s competitors to develop strategies that will differentiate it from the competition

Contribute to the development of the IT transformation roadmap, IT business case for solution design and delivery aligned with business objectives and strategic planning process.

Define the role of business analysis within the project delivery lifecycle and align business analysis strategies with overall organizational objectives.

Strategically allocate and manage business analysis resources across projects and conduct cost-benefit analyses to support decision-making around proposed solutions.

Provide regular updates on the status of business analysis activities.

Keep abreast with the latest business analysis landscape research, local and global trends and assess potential impact on the IT business analysis function to ensure continuous improvement.

Implement best practices, methodologies, and tools to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the IT business analysis processes.

Drive efforts to enhance the functions’ processes, technologies, and methodologies to adapt to changing business needs and technological enhancements.

Communicate and share function’s strategies, trends, insights, plans and initiatives with the key business stakeholders to be a trusted IT business partner.

Manage vendor relationships and contracts to ensure they align with business needs and provide value while managing costs.

Coordinate and participate in the relevant structures to facilitate execution, integration, and alignment of all the function’s components, in collaboration with other IT functional areas and the business

Ensure that staff is knowledgeable about IT Business Analysis best practices.

Empower employees to enable a high-performance culture and create a conducive environment to drive innovation and productivity.

Develop and implement IT Business Analysis governance practices to ensure compliance with industry standards, security protocols, regulatory requirements, and organizational policies.

Manage and monitor that the IT Business Analysis environment is well-controlled and standardized across the organization.

Evaluate, analyse, prepare, submit, and present required functional reports to various committees and governance structures to present progress, influence decision-making and approval processes, and periodically provide information on variances.

Maintain effective processes and procedures and maintain data integrity to meet organizational and regulatory requirementsMinimum requirementsQualifications:

Degree in Information Technology / Systems Engineering / Computer Science or a relevant equivalent qualification

Plus a relevant Business Analysis CertificationJob related knowledge, experience and Skills:

5-7 years of experience in the IT environment, with 2 years or more in a management role

Strong knowledge of developing and applying concepts, principles, and approaches to develop innovative solutions to business requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to manage ambiguity/complexity

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders at different levels

Proficiency in managing the end-to-end process of project delivery, including business analysis, requirements gathering, and solution design

Knowledge of project management, administration and delivery principles

Ability to manage and optimize the allocation of resources, including personnel, budget, and technology infrastructure, to support project delivery

Ability, experience and knowledge required to navigate all change requests and all changes to the components of a live infrastructure

Ability to manage and optimize the allocation of resources

IT Solutions Rollout SupportJob Related Competencies

Leading and Supervising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Relating and Networking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adapting and Responding to change

Deciding and Initiating Action

Presenting and Communicating Information

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Analysing Business Processes

Senior Stakeholder Management

Business Process Improvement

Leading Business Teams

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

