Lead C# Developer Back-end

Sep 18, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma
  • Minimum 3 years relevant work experience
  • Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
  • Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, .NET 6/7, Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries
  • Experience with RabbitMQ or similar
  • Experience/working knowledge of Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Looking for a highly technical candidate to be part of a team tasked to look after the back-end of the Telematics Platform, by adding new and improving existing functionality within the system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
  • Duties include writing software in C# and C++, reviewing code, testing your own code and your team members
  • The successful candidate will be expected to lead the delivery of software solutions to achieve customer satisfaction
  • Manage, mentor and coach Junior Developers

Desired Skills:

  • TFS
  • C#
  • C++

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

