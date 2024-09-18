Lead C# Developer Back-end

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- Minimum 3 years relevant work experience
- Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
- Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, .NET 6/7, Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries
- Experience with RabbitMQ or similar
- Experience/working knowledge of Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Looking for a highly technical candidate to be part of a team tasked to look after the back-end of the Telematics Platform, by adding new and improving existing functionality within the system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
- Duties include writing software in C# and C++, reviewing code, testing your own code and your team members
- The successful candidate will be expected to lead the delivery of software solutions to achieve customer satisfaction
- Manage, mentor and coach Junior Developers
Desired Skills:
- TFS
- C#
- C++
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree