Manager IT at Nmisa

12 months contract (on-site)

Requirements:

– A Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (NQF Level 7 or above) or a related field.

– Developing and overseeing the implementation of the IT strategy

– 5-8 years of experience in information technology infrastructure planning and support.

– Proven record in managing IT budget.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

– A minimum of 5 years experience in leading a team of ICT professionals.

– Experience developing and implementing IT strategies that have significantly contributed to achieving the organisation’s goals

– Deep understanding of security architecture, frameworks, and tools, ensuring the robustness and integrity of the organisation’s IT systems, data, and networks.

– Experience in managing vendor relationships and ensuring that IT services and solutions meet the organisation’s needs and standards.

– Experience developing policies and procedures and overseeing IT governance and compliance to ensure that the organisation’s practices, policies, and systems comply with relevant regulations (POPI Act, etc) and other industry best practices.

– Experience in driving innovation in a dynamic ICT environment, coupled with an excellent ICT strategic project implementation track record.

– Lunch break 30 minutes 13h00 to 13h30

– Working hours 08h00 to 16h30 (Mon – Fri)

Responsibilities:

– Maintain thorough knowledge of the organisation and adhere to all organisational standards.

– Plan, organize, direct, control, evaluate and implement systems information systems operations and develop the organisation’s IT architecture, infrastructure, business applications and operations strategy and implementation.

– Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems operations and development and ensure compliance with legislation and standards within the IT environment.

– Enhance the organisation’s communication systems efficiency.

– Responsible for contract management and procurement of all IT systems

– Engage with business stakeholders to discuss system requirements, specifications, costs and timelines.

– Create, manage and monitor the strategic IT projects, aligned to PMBOK, Prince 2 or Agile methodologies

– Self-directed within broad goals and strategic direction in supporting organisational objectives.

– With management, set departmental direction to ensure the business’s expectations are met.

Desired Skills:

Analytical And Problem Solving

Learn more/Apply for this position