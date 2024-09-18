Programme Administrator

Job Title: Programme Administrator

Brief description

The main purpose of this position is to perform general programme/project administrative support functions to ensure the smooth running of programmes and projects within the department.

Detailed description

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Coordinate Programme Management Office (PMO) activities such as collating and consolidating PMO monthly reports and organising team events.

Provide financial management support, not limited to collating and consolidating budget information using approved templates, liaising with vendors and the Management Support Division, and processing the timely payment of invoices.

Maintain financial spreadsheets to keep track of expenditure versus budgets.

Provide programme and project administration and support.

Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory documentation (e.g. information relating to charters, business cases, project plans and change requests) to ensure compliance in terms of PMO standards and procedures.

Collate and manage information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of a project’s status.

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to the programme/project.

Maintain a programme/project repository to ensure that information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes.

Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes.

Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues, action and decision logs to allow the management of risks by the project manager.

Contain and follow up on programme/project activities in the absence of the programme/project manager to ensure project continuity.

Provide general administration and support that includes making travel arrangements, providing general administrative support as and when requested in special projects or filling in for other administrators.

Guide project and controls administrators on divisional and programme/project requirements.

Ensure continuous improvement by identifying and introducing improvements in programme administration processes.

Job requirements

To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

at least a National Higher Certificate in Project Management (NQF 5) or an equivalent qualification; and a minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project administration environment.

Additional requirements include:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Learning focus.

Drive for results.

The ability to work in a team.

Verbal and written communication skills.

Flexibility service and stakeholder focus.

Project management skills.

Project compliance management skills.

Project planning skills.

Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills.

Programme administration knowledge and skills.

Project information management skills.

Project reporting skills.

Project financial management knowledge and skills.

Desired Skills:

• Project planning skills.

• Project information management skills.

• Project reporting skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position