Sep 18, 2024

Job Title: Programme Administrator
Brief description
The main purpose of this position is to perform general programme/project administrative support functions to ensure the smooth running of programmes and projects within the department.
Detailed description

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:
  • Coordinate Programme Management Office (PMO) activities such as collating and consolidating PMO monthly reports and organising team events.
  • Provide financial management support, not limited to collating and consolidating budget information using approved templates, liaising with vendors and the Management Support Division, and processing the timely payment of invoices.
  • Maintain financial spreadsheets to keep track of expenditure versus budgets.
  • Provide programme and project administration and support.
  • Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory documentation (e.g. information relating to charters, business cases, project plans and change requests) to ensure compliance in terms of PMO standards and procedures.
  • Collate and manage information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of a project’s status.
  • Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to the programme/project.
  • Maintain a programme/project repository to ensure that information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes.
  • Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes.
  • Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues, action and decision logs to allow the management of risks by the project manager.
  • Contain and follow up on programme/project activities in the absence of the programme/project manager to ensure project continuity.
  • Provide general administration and support that includes making travel arrangements, providing general administrative support as and when requested in special projects or filling in for other administrators.
  • Guide project and controls administrators on divisional and programme/project requirements.
  • Ensure continuous improvement by identifying and introducing improvements in programme administration processes.

Job requirements
To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:
at least a National Higher Certificate in Project Management (NQF 5) or an equivalent qualification; and a minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project administration environment.
Additional requirements include:

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Learning focus.
  • Drive for results.
  • The ability to work in a team.
  • Verbal and written communication skills.
  • Flexibility service and stakeholder focus.
  • Project management skills.
  • Project compliance management skills.
  • Project planning skills.
  • Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills.
  • Programme administration knowledge and skills.
  • Project information management skills.
  • Project reporting skills.
  • Project financial management knowledge and skills.

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position