Programme Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Title: Programme Administrator
Brief description
The main purpose of this position is to perform general programme/project administrative support functions to ensure the smooth running of programmes and projects within the department.
Detailed description
- The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:
- Coordinate Programme Management Office (PMO) activities such as collating and consolidating PMO monthly reports and organising team events.
- Provide financial management support, not limited to collating and consolidating budget information using approved templates, liaising with vendors and the Management Support Division, and processing the timely payment of invoices.
- Maintain financial spreadsheets to keep track of expenditure versus budgets.
- Provide programme and project administration and support.
- Assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory documentation (e.g. information relating to charters, business cases, project plans and change requests) to ensure compliance in terms of PMO standards and procedures.
- Collate and manage information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of a project’s status.
- Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to the programme/project.
- Maintain a programme/project repository to ensure that information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes.
- Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes.
- Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues, action and decision logs to allow the management of risks by the project manager.
- Contain and follow up on programme/project activities in the absence of the programme/project manager to ensure project continuity.
- Provide general administration and support that includes making travel arrangements, providing general administrative support as and when requested in special projects or filling in for other administrators.
- Guide project and controls administrators on divisional and programme/project requirements.
- Ensure continuous improvement by identifying and introducing improvements in programme administration processes.
Job requirements
To be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:
at least a National Higher Certificate in Project Management (NQF 5) or an equivalent qualification; and a minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a project administration environment.
Additional requirements include:
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Learning focus.
- Drive for results.
- The ability to work in a team.
- Verbal and written communication skills.
- Flexibility service and stakeholder focus.
- Project management skills.
- Project compliance management skills.
- Project planning skills.
- Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skills.
- Programme administration knowledge and skills.
- Project information management skills.
- Project reporting skills.
- Project financial management knowledge and skills.
Desired Skills:
