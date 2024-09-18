Scala Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the Software Engineering Manager.
We are an energetic team that is fully responsible for all the systems required to support the Takealot groups delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale. We have adopted a microservices architecture to both isolate our logic and to enable scale. We follow the event driven architecture as well as utilize a graph database to model our delivery network. We are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization.
Your responsibilities will include the following:
- Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
- Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
- Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
- Working predominantly on open source platforms
- End to end ownership of solutions
Attributes required:
- Solid communication skills
- Proactive
- Ability to adapt to change
- Problem-solver
- Solutions-oriented
- Willing to learn as well as teach others
Qualifications & Experience:
- A suitable degree or similar qualification
- Experience in writing robust, efficient production code
- Experience with SQL database systems
- Experience with development in a Linux environment
- Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#
- Open to diversifying language skill set
- Experience with the following will be advantageous:
- Scala
- Play Framework
- Akka Actors
- React
- Postgres
- Mqtt & Kafka
- Amazon Web Services
- Graphite and Grafana
- Git
Desired Skills:
- Scala
- Software Development
- Java