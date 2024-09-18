Senior Cloud Networking Engineer (CH1040)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Senior Cloud Networking Engineer to join their team at their head office in Stellenbosch.

The successful candidate will join the Technology Platforms department which oversees all infrastructure and systems within AWS and Azure. The successful candidate will be responsible for the well-being and road map for all networking in the Cloud.

Additionally, the Cloud Engineer will play a pivotal role in architecting and optimizing the AWS cloud network infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity and top-notch performance across global operations.

With access to the latest tools and resources, and the chance to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the industry, you’ll help shape the future of our cloud strategy. If you’re passionate about innovative cloud solutions and eager to make a tangible impact, this is the perfect role for you.

Purpose Statement

To design, deploy and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing cloud native solutions.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

AWS Certifications will be very beneficial

Knowledge

Deep understanding of cloud computing concepts and technologies

Practical And Deep Working Knowledge Of

Designing, deploying and managing cloud solutions on AWS Platforms (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.

In Depth Understanding Of

Cloud technologies and best practices.

Networking in Public and Hybrid Cloud environments

Network protocols, network architecture and security.

Understanding of virtualization technologies, such as VMWare, Docker, and Kubernetes.

Experience

8 – 10 Years of Network Engineering Experience

3+ years of experience in cloud computing

Experience with a variety of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP)

Experience with DevOps practices

Cloud native solution design and development using APIs, containers, Kubernetes, service mesh

Introducing Cloud technology (start-up) in an environment – processes, principles etc.

Design and hands on troubleshooting background on AWS Platform (Ideally Azure or GCP).

Developing and supporting infrastructure and Cloud capabilities for micro services-based architectures.

Working with CI/CD tools.

Authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

Working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation or equivalent.

Skills

Analytical Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

General:

Clear criminal and credit record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Architecture

Cloud Computing

DevOps

Docker

IT Infrastructure

Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position