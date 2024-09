Senior Data Scientist / AI Developer (CH1051) – Fully Remote – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leading software services and consulting company focusing on delivering innovative solutions with a strategic emphasis on generative AI. They are looking for an experienced Senior Data Scientist / AI Developer / Data Engineer to join their Technical Consulting team. This is an opportunity for a Senior Data Scientist who will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining advanced AI and machine learning models. You will work with cross-functional teams to create data-driven solutions that drive business success and innovation.

The projects include developing custom software, maintaining, and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. The local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail, and media.

*This is an initial six-month contract, with the potential to transition into a permanent role afterwards directly with our client

Main Responsibilities will include

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Lead the design and development of advanced AI and machine learning models to solve complex business challenges.

Work closely with data scientists and engineers to ensure smooth integration and deployment of AI solutions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align AI solutions with business goals and customer needs.

Analyse large datasets to uncover trends and build predictive models.

Mentor and guide junior data scientists, promoting best practices in AI and machine learning.

Apply Large Language Models (LLMs) and Transformer-based architectures (such as BERT, RoBERTa, GPT-3, etc.) to enhance product development.

Build and refine AI features to support business strategies and growth.

Qualifications and Experience required

5-8 years of experience as a Data Scientist with expertise in machine learning and AI technologies.

Proficient in Python and experienced with deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch.

Hands-on experience with machine learning algorithms, including gradient boosting, deep learning, and random forests.

Expertise in working with Large Language Models and Transformer-based architectures (e.g., BERT, GPT, etc.).

Experience with distributed computing frameworks like Hadoop or Spark.

Proven experience mentoring and leading junior data scientists.

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Advantageous:

Experience with Microsoft SQL and the Microsoft BI technology stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, Power BI).

Exposure to financial services, legal industries, or business analytics.

Strong knowledge of data warehousing, ETL processes, and advanced data analysis.

Personal Attributes

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to collaborate across teams.

A strategic thinker with the ability to handle multiple projects in a dynamic environment.

Leadership qualities with a focus on mentorship and knowledge-sharing.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.

