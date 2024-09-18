Senior K2 Developer – Braamfontein –
6 Month Temp Position – Salary: R 83 650.00pm
Responsibilities:
- Interpret, specify and provide solutions to business and information needs in respect of
- system development
- Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs
- Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements
- Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is
- maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management Policy
- Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications
- Monitor, track and report on projects progress
- Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests
- Manage own development and efficiency in the Information Services environment
- Provide 2nd line application support
- Expected to work extended hours when the need arises
Minimum Requirements:
- National Senior/ Matric certificate, plus a three (3) year Computer tertiary qualification
- Minimum of four (4) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) field
- Three (3) years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
- Three (3) years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart
- Objects
- Three (3) years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard
- Two (2) years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
- Two (2) years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher
- In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes
- K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
- Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus
- Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred
- Ability to create and implement innovative solutions.
- Ability to work collaboratively and negotiate effectively for problem resolution
- Highly motivated and dependable.
- Ability to work independently with minimal inputs/supervision
- Ability to transfer skills
- Effective working relationship with the Information Services team.
- Excellent analytical skills, business acumen and the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet
- demanding deadlines and manage projects
Should you not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- K2 BlackPearl
- K2 Five
- SAP
- Microsoft.NET C#
- Design and Develop K2 Workflows
- K2 Migration and Development Wizard
- Systems Programming
- Business Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree