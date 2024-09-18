Senior K2 Developer

Senior K2 Developer – Braamfontein –

6 Month Temp Position – Salary: R 83 650.00pm

Responsibilities:

Interpret, specify and provide solutions to business and information needs in respect of

system development

Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs

Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements

Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is

maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management Policy

Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications

Monitor, track and report on projects progress

Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests

Manage own development and efficiency in the Information Services environment

Provide 2nd line application support

Expected to work extended hours when the need arises

Minimum Requirements:

National Senior/ Matric certificate, plus a three (3) year Computer tertiary qualification

Minimum of four (4) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) field

Three (3) years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)

Three (3) years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart

Objects

Three (3) years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard

Two (2) years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)

Two (2) years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher

In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes

K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification

Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus

Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred

Ability to create and implement innovative solutions.

Ability to work collaboratively and negotiate effectively for problem resolution

Highly motivated and dependable.

Ability to work independently with minimal inputs/supervision

Ability to transfer skills

Effective working relationship with the Information Services team.

Excellent analytical skills, business acumen and the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet

demanding deadlines and manage projects

Desired Skills:

K2 BlackPearl

K2 Five

SAP

Microsoft.NET C#

Design and Develop K2 Workflows

K2 Migration and Development Wizard

Systems Programming

Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

