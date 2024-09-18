Senior NodeJS Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 18, 2024

Technology Stack:

  • 5+ years experience in Nest JS (Node JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS

  • Interface Technologies

  • REST APIs, Payload: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2

  • Databases

  • Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to a SAP system, to be explained in due course).

  • REDIS

  • Cloud Technologies and architecture

  • AWS, AWS CICD pipelines, GitHub, Docker-Compose, Docker

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous skills:

  • JIRA/Confluence

  • ITSM and Agile Working Model

  • Experience working in remote teams

  • German speaker

  • Understanding of Cloud concepts

Minimum Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in IT or related field

  • Supporting Certificates Welcome

Desired Skills:

  • NodeJS
  • Typescript
  • NestJS

