Senior NodeJS Developer LW

Technology Stack:
- 5+ years experience in Nest JS (Node JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs, Payload: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2
- Databases
- Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to a SAP system, to be explained in due course).
- REDIS
- Cloud Technologies and architecture
- AWS, AWS CICD pipelines, GitHub, Docker-Compose, Docker
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous skills:
- JIRA/Confluence
- ITSM and Agile Working Model
- Experience working in remote teams
- German speaker
- Understanding of Cloud concepts
Minimum Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in IT or related field
- Supporting Certificates Welcome
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- Typescript
- NestJS