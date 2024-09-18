Senior or Intermediate .Net Developer (Full-stack with Angular) (CH1049) – Fully Remote – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a software consulting company, is looking for a talented and experienced Senior or Intermediate level .NET Full-Stack Developer with Angularto join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidate should be proficient in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET. The senior role includes mentoring junior developers, translating customer requirements into solutions, conducting advanced research, designing software across multiple systems, and contributing to project planning.
*This is an initial six-month contract, with the potential to transition into a permanent role afterwards directly with our client
Main Responsibilities will include
- Collaborate with teams to finalise requirements, design software, and resolve technical issues.
- Implement best practices in coding, development processes, and code reviews.
- Train and mentor junior developers on essential skills and methodologies.
- Stay updated on new technologies and handle complex data models.
- Operate in Agile, Waterfall, and other development environments.
- Perform other related tasks as assigned.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our applications remain current and competitive
Qualifications and Experience required
- Relevant degree or technical diploma or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 6 years of Software Engineering experience (4 Years required for Intermediate role)
- Proficiency in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET
- Expert in software development methodologies like Agile and Waterfall.
- Skilled in data manipulation languages and optimization methods
- Solid understanding of normalized and dimensional data modelling concepts
- Strong knowledge of multiple data storage subsystems
- Ability to write clean, well-documented, and maintainable code.
- Excellent research abilities
- Deep understanding of industry best practices in development, with experience in using and creating relevant toolsets.
- Skilled in working with both internal and external tech resources. Familiar with test-driven development.
- Proficient in drafting and reviewing detailed specifications for complex system components.
- Experienced in complex bug fixes
- Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment
Personal Attributes
- Excellent communicator
- Able to interact with clients at a design level
- You have a knack for picking up new technologies
- Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver
- Passionate about technology
- Proven people management skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
- Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Agile
- Angular
- C#
- HTML
- Javascript
- Mentoring