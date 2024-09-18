Senior or Intermediate .Net Developer (Full-stack with Angular) (CH1049) – Fully Remote

Sep 18, 2024

Our client, a software consulting company, is looking for a talented and experienced Senior or Intermediate level .NET Full-Stack Developer with Angularto join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should be proficient in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET. The senior role includes mentoring junior developers, translating customer requirements into solutions, conducting advanced research, designing software across multiple systems, and contributing to project planning.

*This is an initial six-month contract, with the potential to transition into a permanent role afterwards directly with our client

Main Responsibilities will include

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

  • Collaborate with teams to finalise requirements, design software, and resolve technical issues.
  • Implement best practices in coding, development processes, and code reviews.
  • Train and mentor junior developers on essential skills and methodologies.
  • Stay updated on new technologies and handle complex data models.
  • Operate in Agile, Waterfall, and other development environments.
  • Perform other related tasks as assigned.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our applications remain current and competitive

Qualifications and Experience required

  • Relevant degree or technical diploma or equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 6 years of Software Engineering experience (4 Years required for Intermediate role)
  • Proficiency in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET
  • Expert in software development methodologies like Agile and Waterfall.
  • Skilled in data manipulation languages and optimization methods
  • Solid understanding of normalized and dimensional data modelling concepts
  • Strong knowledge of multiple data storage subsystems
  • Ability to write clean, well-documented, and maintainable code.
  • Excellent research abilities
  • Deep understanding of industry best practices in development, with experience in using and creating relevant toolsets.
  • Skilled in working with both internal and external tech resources. Familiar with test-driven development.
  • Proficient in drafting and reviewing detailed specifications for complex system components.
  • Experienced in complex bug fixes
  • Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment

Personal Attributes

  • Excellent communicator
  • Able to interact with clients at a design level
  • You have a knack for picking up new technologies
  • Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver
  • Passionate about technology
  • Proven people management skills
  • Delivery focused
  • Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
  • Responsive to change

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
  • Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Agile
  • Angular
  • C#
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Mentoring

