Senior or Intermediate .Net Developer (Full-stack with Angular) (CH1049) – Fully Remote

Our client, a software consulting company, is looking for a talented and experienced Senior or Intermediate level .NET Full-Stack Developer with Angularto join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should be proficient in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET. The senior role includes mentoring junior developers, translating customer requirements into solutions, conducting advanced research, designing software across multiple systems, and contributing to project planning.

*This is an initial six-month contract, with the potential to transition into a permanent role afterwards directly with our client

Main Responsibilities will include

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Collaborate with teams to finalise requirements, design software, and resolve technical issues.

Implement best practices in coding, development processes, and code reviews.

Train and mentor junior developers on essential skills and methodologies.

Stay updated on new technologies and handle complex data models.

Operate in Agile, Waterfall, and other development environments.

Perform other related tasks as assigned.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our applications remain current and competitive

Qualifications and Experience required

Relevant degree or technical diploma or equivalent experience

Minimum of 6 years of Software Engineering experience (4 Years required for Intermediate role)

Proficiency in C#, Angular, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL, Windows, and .NET

Expert in software development methodologies like Agile and Waterfall.

Skilled in data manipulation languages and optimization methods

Solid understanding of normalized and dimensional data modelling concepts

Strong knowledge of multiple data storage subsystems

Ability to write clean, well-documented, and maintainable code.

Excellent research abilities

Deep understanding of industry best practices in development, with experience in using and creating relevant toolsets.

Skilled in working with both internal and external tech resources. Familiar with test-driven development.

Proficient in drafting and reviewing detailed specifications for complex system components.

Experienced in complex bug fixes

Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment

Personal Attributes

Excellent communicator

Able to interact with clients at a design level

You have a knack for picking up new technologies

Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver

Passionate about technology

Proven people management skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.

