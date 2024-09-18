Senior Software Developer (C#.Net) (CH1052)

Our client, a software consulting company, is looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join their Technical Consulting team. The projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. The local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.
Main Responsibilities will include
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
- Technical architectural design
- Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
- Maintain and manage existing source code
- Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
- Review and improve code
- Run tests and fix bugs
- Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
- Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
- Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
- Design and develop data analysis solutions
- Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements
- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous
Qualifications and Experience required
- Relevant 3/4-year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparable practical experience
- A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/ C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework
- Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)
- Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns
- Git Source Control
- Agile & Test-Driven development experience
- Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end
- You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape, and deep knowledge of your area of expertise
- You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing
- Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage
- Exposure to Machine Learning and Generative AI an advantage
- Financial or Law industry exposure an advantage
Desirable, but not Essential:
- Experience with Microsoft Dataverse / Dynamics / PowerApps
- Experience with React
- Experience with front-end technology
- Experience with cloud technologies
Personal Attributes
- Excellent communicator
- Able to interact with clients at a design level
- You have a knack for picking up new technologies
- Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver
- Passionate about technology
- Proven people management skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
Benefits:
- 20 Leave days per year
- Mentoring and career growth opportunities
- Work remotely from anywhere in South Africa (role and client dependent)
- Study leave to write examinations
- Competitive salary
- Contributory pension scheme with life assurance of 5 x annual salary
- Employee referral scheme
- Company reward and recognition programme
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
- Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Agile
- C#
- Entity Framework
- Git
- Microsoft Azure
- MVC