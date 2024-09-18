Senior Software Developer (C#.Net) (CH1052)

Our client, a software consulting company, is looking for a Senior Software Developer who is passionate about technology and delighting our clients, to join their Technical Consulting team. The projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. The local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

Main Responsibilities will include

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improve code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous

Qualifications and Experience required

Relevant 3/4-year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred), or have comparable practical experience

A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom, web-based applications in .NET/ C#, Microsoft SQL Server MVC, Entity Framework

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and Web API)

Knowledge and understanding of Design Patterns

Git Source Control

Agile & Test-Driven development experience

Have spun up a project or solution from beginning to end

You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscape, and deep knowledge of your area of expertise

You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to apply these effectively to the software you are developing

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience an advantage

Exposure to Machine Learning and Generative AI an advantage

Financial or Law industry exposure an advantage

Desirable, but not Essential:

Experience with Microsoft Dataverse / Dynamics / PowerApps

Experience with React

Experience with front-end technology

Experience with cloud technologies

Personal Attributes

Excellent communicator

Able to interact with clients at a design level

You have a knack for picking up new technologies

Love to find easier ways of doing things, and a good problem solver

Passionate about technology

Proven people management skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Benefits:

20 Leave days per year

Mentoring and career growth opportunities

Work remotely from anywhere in South Africa (role and client dependent)

Study leave to write examinations

Competitive salary

Contributory pension scheme with life assurance of 5 x annual salary

Employee referral scheme

Company reward and recognition programme

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 30 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Candidates must have valid authorization to live and work in South Africa.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations with your application.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Agile

C#

Entity Framework

Git

Microsoft Azure

MVC

