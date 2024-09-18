Site Developer (Outdoor Advertising) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our Client is looking for a Site Developer (Outdoor Advertising) to assist with scouting of possible sites for outdoor advertising. Any Province will be concidered.

Key Responsibilities:

SCOUTING AND FILTERING

Scout and identify potential sites for development.

Conduct desktop and road evaluations of sites.

Capture site pictures and process scouting information.

Compile and submit filtering emails for site evaluations.

Provide feedback based on filter emails.

VERIFICATION

Create and manage “In Process” folders for each site.

Complete site request pages and gather additional site information.

Activate a graphic designer for required site proposals (Supo).

LIAISE WITH LANDLORD

Relationship building and communication

Compile Basic Proposal

Arrange Meeting

Deliver proposal to Landlord

Allocate negotiation and proposals in File & MasterList

Send & Sign Agreement

Second Filter Process Before Starting Application

Attend to and resolve all landlord queries

INSTALLATION PROCESS

Ownership of project (A-Z), making sure everything happens when it’s supposed to, to get the most effective turnaround time

Engage with Project Manager & Landlord on timelines

Site inspections (if necessary)

Engage with an engineer (if necessary)

Quotations for fabrication & turn-key (if necessary)

Qualifications and Experience:

Proven experience in the telecoms industry is essential.

Experience in the Out of Home (OOH) industry is highly advantageous.

Strong project management skills, capable of handling multiple sites and projects simultaneously.

Excellent communication and relationship-building skills with various stakeholders.

Willingness to travel and oversee site developments across multiple locations.

Please do not apply for this position if you do not meet the minimum requirements contained herein as your application will be rejected.

Desired Skills:

Telecom

Outdoor Advertising

