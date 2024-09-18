Site Developer (Outdoor Advertising) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our Client is looking for a Site Developer (Outdoor Advertising) to assist with scouting of possible sites for outdoor advertising. Any Province will be concidered.
Key Responsibilities:
SCOUTING AND FILTERING
- Scout and identify potential sites for development.
- Conduct desktop and road evaluations of sites.
- Capture site pictures and process scouting information.
- Compile and submit filtering emails for site evaluations.
- Provide feedback based on filter emails.
VERIFICATION
- Create and manage “In Process” folders for each site.
- Complete site request pages and gather additional site information.
- Activate a graphic designer for required site proposals (Supo).
LIAISE WITH LANDLORD
- Relationship building and communication
- Compile Basic Proposal
- Arrange Meeting
- Deliver proposal to Landlord
- Allocate negotiation and proposals in File & MasterList
- Send & Sign Agreement
- Second Filter Process Before Starting Application
- Attend to and resolve all landlord queries
INSTALLATION PROCESS
- Ownership of project (A-Z), making sure everything happens when it’s supposed to, to get the most effective turnaround time
- Engage with Project Manager & Landlord on timelines
- Site inspections (if necessary)
- Engage with an engineer (if necessary)
- Quotations for fabrication & turn-key (if necessary)
Qualifications and Experience:
- Proven experience in the telecoms industry is essential.
- Experience in the Out of Home (OOH) industry is highly advantageous.
- Strong project management skills, capable of handling multiple sites and projects simultaneously.
- Excellent communication and relationship-building skills with various stakeholders.
- Willingness to travel and oversee site developments across multiple locations.
Please do not apply for this position if you do not meet the minimum requirements contained herein as your application will be rejected.
Desired Skills:
- Telecom
- Outdoor Advertising