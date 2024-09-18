Software Quality Engineer

We are looking for both intermediate and Senior Software Quality Engineers to join our Johannesburg based team.

The role requires strong Automation Testing experience, as well as Manual experience.

You’ll use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution. Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured, Java, IDE, Maven, Cucumber and JMeter.

What you’ll do:

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders.

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our clients.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structured quality assurance solution, aligned to enterprise quality practices and standards, within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Participate in the backlog grooming.

Participate in the sprint planning, test estimation and acceptance criteria per story.

Discuss the low level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead,

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the automation frameworks and overall platform.

Develop the automation code using the automation test kit for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Confirm that the automation test code implemented is appropriately catalogued, stored and aligns with the required governance.

Ensure artefacts are easy obtainable by storing all relevant artefacts in the repository

Integration into and test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.

Log defects using the pre-defined defect management process and tool, and ensure the relevant information is captured accurately that will assist with the root cause analysis.

Identify potential product risks and communicate to the QA Lead the details and any possible mitigation factors.

Report status of testing to the squad daily.

Collaborate with the stakeholder to ensure the resolution of a defect and that the root cause analysis is performed and recorded.

Participate in all retrospective reviews.

Participate in the showcase to stakeholders.

Mentor the Software Test Engineers within the team.

Your expertise:

Level: intermediate: 3-5 years of experience

Level: Senior: 5+ years of experience

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid way of work

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position