Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Hire Resolve is seeking a skilled Support Engineer to join their client’s team, a leading supplier of online vending systems. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a innovative company that specializes in providing online vending solutions, and contribute to the development and maintenance of their systems. As a Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support to customers, troubleshooting issues, and collaborating with the development team to resolve problems. If you have a passion for IT and a strong technical background, this could be the perfect role for you.
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with engineers, support, developers, and business management in:
- Specification, development, and deployment of new company products
- Maintenance, support, and monitoring of company products and infrastructure
- Running reports and data extracts or updates
- Diagnosis of server/infrastructure faults
- Testing of company products
- Develop, update, maintain, and run reports on customer and system data using various tools
- Monitor infrastructure health and apply relevant company processes
- Review infrastructure requirements
- Provide data extracts to internal departments when required
- Maintain offsite backups of data and Virtual Machines
- Deploy new applications and product updates
- Report defects
- Install, configure, and test computer software, networks, and equipment using various hardware platforms
- Be part of the company’s Infrastructure Support team responsible for optimal performance and availability of the Company’s Hosted Server Platform
- Write and maintain necessary documents and train other staff or customers
Requirements
Computing skills:
- Windows Server
- Networking
Technical skills:
- Excellent problem-solving abilities
- Fault management – raising error logs, following up, and re-testing
- Pedantic nature
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must be accurate in performing daily tasks
Database skills:
- Very familiar with MS SQL 2008 installation, maintenance, performance requirements
- Very good understanding of how databases and database engines work
- Running, writing, and testing scripts
- Performance management of database engine, replication, and mirror technologies
- Database archiving and cleanup
Programming skills:
- Ability to develop test code and applets using Excel, Python, Visual Studio, and other tools
Benefits
- Salary negotiable
