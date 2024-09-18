Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Hire Resolve is seeking a skilled Support Engineer to join their client’s team, a leading supplier of online vending systems. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a innovative company that specializes in providing online vending solutions, and contribute to the development and maintenance of their systems. As a Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support to customers, troubleshooting issues, and collaborating with the development team to resolve problems. If you have a passion for IT and a strong technical background, this could be the perfect role for you.

Responsibilities



Collaborate with engineers, support, developers, and business management in:

Specification, development, and deployment of new company products

Maintenance, support, and monitoring of company products and infrastructure

Running reports and data extracts or updates

Diagnosis of server/infrastructure faults

Testing of company products

Develop, update, maintain, and run reports on customer and system data using various tools

Monitor infrastructure health and apply relevant company processes

Review infrastructure requirements

Provide data extracts to internal departments when required

Maintain offsite backups of data and Virtual Machines

Deploy new applications and product updates

Report defects

Install, configure, and test computer software, networks, and equipment using various hardware platforms

Be part of the company’s Infrastructure Support team responsible for optimal performance and availability of the Company’s Hosted Server Platform

Write and maintain necessary documents and train other staff or customers

Requirements

Computing skills:

Windows Server

Networking

Technical skills:

Excellent problem-solving abilities

Fault management – raising error logs, following up, and re-testing

Pedantic nature

Ability to work under pressure

Must be accurate in performing daily tasks

Database skills:

Very familiar with MS SQL 2008 installation, maintenance, performance requirements

Very good understanding of how databases and database engines work

Running, writing, and testing scripts

Performance management of database engine, replication, and mirror technologies

Database archiving and cleanup

Programming skills:

Ability to develop test code and applets using Excel, Python, Visual Studio, and other tools

Benefits



Salary negotiable

