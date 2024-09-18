Systems Administrator (Teamcenter) – Remote Remote

Join a leading Engineering R&D company dedicated to innovation and excellence.

This is an ideal opportunity to harness your IT Related Qualification and advance your career in a dynamic work environment.

A skilled Teamcenter Systems Administrator is needed to maintain the PLM system and contribute to integrations with other secondary systems.

Advanced knowledge of Teamcenter

Experience with Microsoft Office

Proficiency in Design Programs such as SolidWorks and NX

Understanding of Java, Python, or C++

3-5 years’ relevant experience

