Systems Analyst

Responsible for System Design, create detailed system specifications, including data models, process flows, and interface designs.
Coordinate with developers, testers, and other team members to ensure that the project progresses smoothly
Provide additional details on requirements as needed by the development team
Assess the technical and operational feasibility of the proposed system
Minimum Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12
Degree or Advance Diploma or equivalent at NQF Level 7 in Information system or analytical field with 3 years experience OR
Industry recognised certifications or accreditations in similar fields with 7 years relevant experience
Knowledge of ASP.NET MVC web applications using C#, .Net Framework and/or .Net Core, AJAX, Angular, JavaScript, CSS and Bootstrap
Experience with SOAP/REST API, Web Services and Cloud technologies skills
Experience in systems analysis, project management, system documentation
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Systems Design
- technical analysis