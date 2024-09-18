Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsible for System Design, create detailed system specifications, including data models, process flows, and interface designs.

Coordinate with developers, testers, and other team members to ensure that the project progresses smoothly

Provide additional details on requirements as needed by the development team

Assess the technical and operational feasibility of the proposed system

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Degree or Advance Diploma or equivalent at NQF Level 7 in Information system or analytical field with 3 years experience OR

Industry recognised certifications or accreditations in similar fields with 7 years relevant experience

Knowledge of ASP.NET MVC web applications using C#, .Net Framework and/or .Net Core, AJAX, Angular, JavaScript, CSS and Bootstrap

Experience with SOAP/REST API, Web Services and Cloud technologies skills

Experience in systems analysis, project management, system documentation

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Systems Design

technical analysis

