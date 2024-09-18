Systems Engineer

Join our team as a Systems Engineer and be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology! You’ll design, implement, and maintain scalable, secure systems that drive business success. With a focus on optimization and reliability, you’ll troubleshoot complex issues, streamline processes, and ensure seamless system performance. If you’re a problem solver with a passion for innovation and a knack for building robust IT environments, this is the perfect role for you!

What you’ll do:

The systems engineer role is required to provide daily support for CCII services and clients.

It is the systems engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved promptly by following

and creating the correct processes and procedures.

Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Incident and request Management (tight SLAs) Build, maintain and improve client relationships Demonstrate and apply problem-solving and troubleshooting skills Researching and applying new/enhanced technologies

Standby Duties Promote teamwork and maintain good team relationships Communicate effectively Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures Complying with the corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment Manage security and access management in the environment Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues Use and configure monitoring tools to increase the availability of services supported in the environment Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy Assist with projects Conform to all SLA Perform patch management and assist with maintenance windows activities Resources should be based in the Secunda due to the

standby function that is required on the Sasol CCII contract as this will be a 24X7 service



Your expertise:

Experience in System Engineer role 2 – 3 years

Qualifications:

Matric Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Relevant Certification: A+, N+, and MCSE

Personal attributes/ soft skills required:

Hardware and Software Support on workstations and servers, reporting and patch management.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Secunda

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

