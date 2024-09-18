Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualifications or relevant ICT Experience
- 5 years + Business Analysis experience and Internal and External stakeholder engagement in complex corporate environments
- 4 years + QlikView / QlikSence experience in an SAP Data Services / BoBJ / BW / WEBI environment
- 3 years + SAP BOBJ; Data Services and Power BI troubleshooting experience
- 3 years + supervision / team leading experience will be an advantage.
- Good business acumen
Advantages:
- Automotive Industry Experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Business Analysis and System Analysis
- Facilitating & Conducting JAD Sessions
- Requirement gathering, design the specifications
- Passing variables to the query transforms
- Compiling, mapping, and modelling Data Models
- Business process re-engineering.
- Co-ordinating Data Scientist and external Role Players
- Basic Project Management
- Conducting Meetings and UAT’s with the clients.
- Design, Develop and execute migration strategies
- New jobs and scheduling on DS.
- Compiling and Interpreting Reports
Personal Characteristics:
- Excellent people skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills at all levels of the organization.
- Logical thinking skills with business acumen.
- Corporate demeanour.
- Responsible, with ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to work independently and in a team.
General:
- 100% in-office working environment in Centurion/Midrand.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- QlikView
- QlikSense
- BW
- SAP
- BOBJ
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma