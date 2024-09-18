Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 18, 2024

Requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualifications or relevant ICT Experience
  • 5 years + Business Analysis experience and Internal and External stakeholder engagement in complex corporate environments
  • 4 years + QlikView / QlikSence experience in an SAP Data Services / BoBJ / BW / WEBI environment
  • 3 years + SAP BOBJ; Data Services and Power BI troubleshooting experience
  • 3 years + supervision / team leading experience will be an advantage.
  • Good business acumen

Advantages:

  • Automotive Industry Experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Business Analysis and System Analysis
  • Facilitating & Conducting JAD Sessions
  • Requirement gathering, design the specifications
  • Passing variables to the query transforms
  • Compiling, mapping, and modelling Data Models
  • Business process re-engineering.
  • Co-ordinating Data Scientist and external Role Players
  • Basic Project Management
  • Conducting Meetings and UAT’s with the clients.
  • Design, Develop and execute migration strategies
  • New jobs and scheduling on DS.
  • Compiling and Interpreting Reports

Personal Characteristics:

  • Excellent people skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills at all levels of the organization.
  • Logical thinking skills with business acumen.
  • Corporate demeanour.
  • Responsible, with ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team.

General:

  • 100% in-office working environment in Centurion/Midrand.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • QlikView
  • QlikSense
  • BW
  • SAP
  • BOBJ

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

