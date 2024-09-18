Technician Supervisor_Cape Town at Air Products South Africa – Western Cape Cape Town

The Technician Supervisor is responsible for supervising and controlling all engineering operations and projects within the Cape Region (Western and Eastern Cape).

The key responsibilities of the role include but are not limited to:

1. Manage the efficient operation of the ESD maintenance and projects section to meet corporate and legal requirements;

2. Supervise and control the maintenance program to ensure the effective operation of the maintenance department;

3. Supervise the major equipment refurbishment program to optimise existing assets to reduce operating costs;

4. Manage training;

5. Manage project work programs;

6. Control all on-site installations and maintenance to meet the high-quality workmanship of contractors;

7. Co-ordinate within a specified area the SHERQ requirements;

8. Ensuring the highest level of safety at all times to eliminate risk to personnel and property.

Minimum Requirements

A minimum of Matric or Grade 12 Senior certificate with Maths, Science and English; A minimum of N6 and/or Diploma Mechanical Engineering; Trade Tested Artisan in related Engineering field; Basic business management certificate; A registered gas installer with SACGA accreditation (preferred); A minimum of 10 years of heavy engineering/production environment within the Gas or related industry; At least 5 years of experience in a supervisory capacity with proven experience in managing Technicians, Artisans and Contractors; Ability to create an environment of knowledge transfer in cross-functional teams; Must have experience in dealing with all levels of customers and suppliers; Must have a working knowledge of SHERQ management systems and related ISO standards; Must have strong organisational and planning skills with good verbal and written communication skills; Must be medically fit to work at heights; Must have a valid unendorsed code 08 driver’s licence and own a reliable vehicle; Must be willing to work overtime and travel when required Computer literate and proficient in MS Office Suite for weekly and monthly report writing etc.

