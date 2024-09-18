Temu app racks up 735m downloads

Since its launch in September 2022, the Chinese shopping app Temu has been gaining share in the global ecommerce market, successfully competing with industry giants like Amazon, eBay, and Shein.

With its aggressive pricing and discounts, wide product selection, and successful marketing efforts, the app, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo’s parent company PDD Holdings, has become a popular wallet-saving alternative amid rising inflation for consumers worldwide.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the Chinese shopping app has hit over 735-million downloads so far.

The combination of low-cost products, free and fast shipping, and personalised purchase recommendations have helped Temu to replicate the meteoric growth of its sister app, Pinduoduo, in overseas markets. In just a few months after its release, the Chinese shopping app has caught the eye of younger shoppers in Western countries.

Its monthly visits jumped to over half a billion in the first quarter of the year.

Statista and AppMagic data show that the Chinese shopping app hit 337-million downloads in 2023, or nearly 80% more than the e-commerce giant Amazon, with an average of 35-million monthly downloads. However, this figure increased significantly this year.

Statistics show Temu was downloaded almost 55-million times worldwide in August – 42% more than in the same month a year ago. May, June, and July all saw over 50-million downloads, three times more than Amazon, pushing the app’s lifetime downloads to 735-million.

According to AppMagic data, Americans made up over 200-million – or nearly one-third – of Temu’s total downloads since its release two years ago. Americans use Temu five times more than Europeans, with countries like the UK, Germany, France and Spain accounting for just 5% of total downloads. Temu`s second-largest market, Mexico, generated 10% of total downloads, or three times less than the US.