Test Analyst

We’re looking for a Test Analyst who will be responsible for testing software before it is made available to stakeholders. The aim is to design and execute test plans on applications and to detect and actively assist to resolve any concerns.

What you’ll do:

Participate in the Development Process

Develop Comprehensive Testing Structures

Contribute to Test Planning, Monitoring and Control

Test Analysis and Design

Test Implementation

Your expertise:

Level: Intermediate (4+ years experience)

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

API (Postman, SoapUI) Testing experience

Basic SQL experience

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position (initial 6 month contract)

Location: Cape Town – Hybrid

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

