Tough choice for business travellers: privacy or enhanced safety?

Business travel has always involved managing risks, but recent trends have intensified the need for comprehensive data collection – and the challenges that come with it.

According to International SOS, there was a 16% increase in security and medical alerts from January to November 2023 compared to the previous year. This surge not only highlights growing risks but also highlights the increasing importance of gathering sensitive traveller information.

Dr Chris van Straten, a global health advisor, emphasises these rising threats at the GBTA Southern Africa Conference 2024.

He notes: “Climate change is not only affecting weather patterns but also increasing health risks. For instance, warmer and wetter conditions in winter are intensifying malaria risks in Africa, and dengue fever in Asia and even Europe. Emerging diseases like mpox also pose new challenges for travellers.”

As these risks continue to evolve and escalate, understanding individual traveller profiles and vulnerabilities has become more critical than ever, says Bonnie Smith, GM of Corporate Traveller.

Smith notes that this means our approach to travel risk management also needs to shift, and a human-centric approach is crucial.

“With travel risks becoming increasingly complex, having detailed information about our travellers isn’t just helpful – it’s essential for their safety,” Smith explains. “However, gathering this sensitive data requires a delicate balance of trust and transparency.”

Van Straten emphasises the importance of empathy in this process: “It’s vital to build trust with your travellers and approach their personal information with care. When travellers feel supported, they’re more likely to share crucial details that can impact their safety.”

Smith elaborates on the type of information travel managers need: “As a travel manager, you want to know things like if a traveller is pregnant, if they identify as part of any minority groups, or if they have chronic health conditions. This information is crucial for tailoring risk management strategies, but it’s also highly personal and sensitive.”

For businesses grappling to get the balance right, Smith has this advice:

* Prioritise transparency: Clearly communicate what data is being collected and why. Travellers are more willing to share when they understand how the information protects them.

* Train for empathy: Equip travel managers with the interpersonal skills to discuss sensitive topics. The ability to approach these conversations with empathy is becoming as important as technical know-how.

* Create two-way communication channels: Establish easy ways for travellers to update their information and express concerns. Giving travellers a voice in the process builds trust.

* Personalise risk assessments: Use the data collected to provide tailored risk management strategies. This demonstrates a genuine commitment to each traveller’s well-being.

* Incorporate mental health support: Recognise the psychological impact of travel, especially in high-risk situations. Offering mental health resources shows travellers that you care about their overall wellbeing, not just their physical safety.

Smith suggests a practical approach for companies dealing with sensitive data: “Always ask, ‘Is this information essential for traveller safety?’ If the answer is yes, ensure you have the systems and training in place to handle it responsibly.

“Effective risk management isn’t just about having the right data,” she concludes. “It’s about creating an environment where travellers feel valued, understood, and protected. That’s the key to not only gathering the necessary information but also fostering a positive travel culture in these challenging times.”