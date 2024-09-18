Vuma rolls out affordable unlimited fibre to underserved areas

Following a successful pilot in Alexandra in 2023, Vuma has launched Vuma Key, an uncapped fibre service priced at just R99 per month.

Vuma Key is a prepaid service with no penalties for missed recharges, designed specifically for low-income households earning less than R5 000 per month.

“Vuma Key has been designed specifically for communities that have traditionally been beyond the reach of high-speed, high-volume uncapped internet,” says Dietlof Mare, CEO of Maziv, Vuma’s parent company.

Vuma Key is now available in Alexandra Wards 75, 76, 107, 108, and 116, as well as in all wards of Kayamandi.

Importantly, Vuma Key offers uninterrupted service for 30 days. It is not pay-per-day, capped, shaped, or throttled.

The entry level product offers a download speed of 10Mbps, an upload speed of 5Mbps, and supports up to four simultaneous devices.

“While Vuma Key is not a pay-per-day service, its straightforward monthly prepaid payment makes it a more convenient and cost-effective solution. Users enjoy unlimited access without the need for daily admin, with just a single recharge required monthly,” says Ewald van der Westhuizen, chief commercial officer for Vuma.

“Vuma Reach’s market is 4.8 million households, whereas Vuma Key’s target market includes 10 million homes and informal dwellings.”

Installation is free, and customers can pay through recurring debit orders or recharge monthly with a single EasyPay reference number from many easily accessible stores like Boxer, Pick ‘n Pay, PEP, Ackermans and many others. Customers can also use pay services like Kazang, which is available at many spaza shops. Capitec customers will be able to recharge via the Capitec mobile app.

Vuma Key customers must recharge within 90 days of their last recharge to avoid termination. After this period, they will need to re-activate their service, however, no penalties or reconnection fees will be levied.

Vuma also offers fibre plans with download speeds of 20Mbps, 40Mbps, and 100Mbps, supporting up to 10 concurrent devices.