Agentic AI set to democratise data access

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing at an unprecedented rate, bringing us closer to highly adaptive, autonomous systems like agentic AI.

Startups are leading the charge, driving innovations such as explainable AI, reinforcement learning, self-learning algorithms, and AI-powered decision-making platforms. These breakthroughs, including agentic AI, are addressing critical challenges in scalability, transparency, and ethics, positioning AI as the transformative force of the next decade, according to GlobalData.

GlobalData projects generative AI (GenAI) to grow from $1,8-billion in 2022 to $33-billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91,4%, given its rapid rise, especially since OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch in late 2022.

Manish Dixit, practice head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “The AI sector is experiencing an explosive growth trajectory, driven by unprecedented levels of investment and the emergence of innovative new players.

“Startups are pioneering next-generation AI models such as hybrid neural architectures and cognitive systems while navigating the intricate challenges of regulation and safety. The successful implementation of these advanced AI technologies will fundamentally reshape decision-making, operational efficiency, and strategy across industries.”

Pranjali Mujumdar, senior disruptive tech analyst at GlobalData, adds: “Startups are exploring diverse approaches such as federated learning, natural language processing (NLP), and self-optimizing AI systems in the quest to build agentic AI – intelligent systems capable of adapting autonomously. With these innovations rapidly maturing, the vision of fully autonomous AI is moving closer to reality.”

GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Centre highlights a clear trend of accelerating innovation in AI technologies, driven by the rising demand for smarter, data-driven systems in a complex global marketplace.

Snowflake, a US-based data cloud company, introduced Cortex Analyst, an agentic AI system for self-service analytics, currently in public preview. This fully managed service allows users to interact with data using plain English, with the AI converting queries into SQL, analysing the data, and providing actionable insights to enhance decision-making across areas like marketing and sales.

Baresquare, a UK-based technology and communication company that applies machine intelligence to enterprise data analytics, has launched its next-gen platform featuring Tywin, the first fully autonomous agentic AI for e-commerce. Tywin automates tasks like revenue optimisation, marketing campaign monitoring, and competitive analysis, delivering faster issue detection and significantly improving team productivity with action automation.

Workato, a US-based enterprise integration platform, has introduced Workato Agentic, a low-code, no-code platform that enables rapid creation of AI agents, called Genies, to automate data retrieval and process orchestration. With Genie Apps, businesses can easily deploy pre-built agentic AI solutions tailored to specific industries and operational needs.

Salesforce introduced xGen-Sales, a proprietary agentic AI model designed to automate sales tasks, along with xLAM, a new family of Large Action Models for handling complex tasks and generating actionable insights. These models mark a step towards more advanced autonomous sales and operational processes.

Mujumdar concludes: “The rapid evolution of agentic AI will reshape how humans interact with machines. However, the successful integration of advanced AI technologies into core business functions will require further focus on research and development (R&D) and robust regulatory frameworks.

“As advancements continue, agentic AI holds the potential to unlock intelligent, autonomous systems that will drive significant progress across sectors, contributing to a smarter, more efficient future.”