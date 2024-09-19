Certifications par for the course in the remote job market

As the world’s most powerful economies grapple with an ageing population and shrinking workforce, the spotlight is increasingly turning to Africa, poised to become an engine of global growth with its youthful, vibrant workforce.

By George Asamani, MD of the Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa

By the end of the next decade, Africa’s population will reach 1,1-billion, becoming the largest workforce globally. The continent’s future – and indeed the world – will largely be shaped by how it equips its youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

At the same time, the concept of a traditional workplace has undergone a profound transformation due to the pandemic. Remote work has emerged as a dominant trend, pushing companies to adapt more rapidly than ever before. To remain competitive in this new landscape, the African workforce must be equipped with adaptable, future-proof, and globally recognised skills to excel in the remote world.

The World Economic Forum estimates a 25% increase in remote jobs by 2030, rising to 92-million jobs worldwide.

As employers navigate the ever-evolving world of post-pandemic work, they increasingly seek individuals with skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace. While traditional academic degrees offer a strong foundation of critical thinking, problem-solving, and industry knowledge, degrees alone might not be enough to manage the complexities of tomorrow’s economy.

Some may argue that hands-on experience can fill the gaps left by a lack of specialised certifications. Still, there is a strong case for why certifications, especially in fields like project management, are game changers.

Certifications offer targeted expertise beyond the broad knowledge offered by degrees, providing practical solutions to the needs of the evolving job market. Also, certifications, with their regular updates and rigor, reflect the latest industry trends and methodologies, keeping professionals in tune with the dynamic professional landscape.

Project management, one of the top industries for remote workers, is not just about managing timelines, budgets, and resources; it is about strategic thinking, problem-solving, and leadership. These skills are essential across all industries, from software development to the creative sectors, where effective project management is critical to driving innovation and delivering successful outcomes.

As the continent continues to urbanise, industrialise, and integrate regionally and into the global economy, the demand for professionals who can run complex projects will only increase. This growing demand is echoed in PMI’s recent Talent Gap Report, highlighting that the global economy will require 25 million new project professionals by 2030. This need is driven by economic growth, increasing jobs requiring project management skills, and rising retirement rates.

In an increasingly competitive and global job market, holding an internationally recognised certification can be a decisive advantage. Certified professionals often stand out to employers because these credentials demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and professional development. Moreover, certifications provide a standardised measure of competence, making it easier for employers to assess a candidate’s capabilities.

One of the most significant advantages of acquiring internationally recognised certifications is the enhanced mobility they offer. Holding globally recognised certifications, such as the gold-standard Project Management Professional (PMP), is likely to significantly boost the chances of African youth in the job market.

These credentials not only make them more attractive to international employers but also offer greater flexibility and expand their career horizons. As businesses increasingly adopt remote work models, managing projects from any location becomes a significant advantage, further enhancing the value of certified professionals on the global stage.

PMI’s 15th annual Pulse of the Profession report, The Future of Project Work: Moving Past Office-Centric Models, finds that work location does not impact the effectiveness of project performance. Instead of pushing to bring employees back into the office, organisations should focus on providing enablers – supportive programs that help teams develop new skills and competencies – to drive project success.

Remote work has become a permanent fixture in the landscape of modern employment. What began as an experiment when the pandemic forced us indoors has evolved into an opportunity-rich environment that is here to stay.

Now, it’s not only companies that need to adapt; African youth must also seize the moment.

By embracing this shift and equipping themselves with the necessary skills and certifications, they can position themselves at the forefront of the global job market, ensuring they don’t just keep pace with change but lead it.