Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Data Engineer on behalf of our client, a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic team that specializes in developing innovative CRM systems, designed to help businesses manage and enhance customer relationships. As a Data Engineer, you’ll play a key role in optimizing data pipelines, ensuring seamless data integration, and driving insights that enhance the overall CRM experience for users. If you’re passionate about data engineering and thrive in a tech-driven environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Responsibilities



Automate repetitive data workflows to improve processing efficiency and reduce manual tasks.

Collaborate with data scientists, machine learning engineers, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective solutions.

Build and optimize ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes for accurate and streamlined data collection, transformation, and storage.

Maintain thorough documentation of data processes, systems, and workflows for transparency and future reference.

Integrate data from various sources, including APIs, databases, and external platforms, ensuring seamless data flow.

Manage and enhance database systems with a focus on data integrity, performance, and security.

Design, implement, and maintain scalable data pipelines and infrastructure for efficient data flow and management.

Requirements



Technical Skills:

Proficiency in SQL and experience with relational databases (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL).



Knowledge of big data tools and technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark).



Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools.



Proficiency in programming languages such as Python.



Experience with cloud services (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure) and data warehousing solutions (e.g., Redshift, BigQuery).



Familiarity with data modeling, data warehousing, and ETL processes.

Experience: Proven experience as a Data Engineer, Data Architect, or in a similar role.

Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.



Benefits



Salary: Negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer or Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position