Front End Developer React / React Native TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Role:
Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions
Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems
Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors
What the job will entail day to day:
Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Skills and Experience:
At least 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:
HTML
CSS
TypeScript
React
React Native
Experience with NextJS beneficial
Experience with Tailwind beneficial
Experience with React Query beneficial
Experience with MSSQL beneficial
Azure exposure beneficial
DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
Restful service experience beneficial
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- TypeScript