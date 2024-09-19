Front End Developer React / React Native TT

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

What the job will entail day to day:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Skills and Experience:

At least 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Front-end Developer or a similar role working with the following technologies:

HTML

CSS

TypeScript

React

React Native

Experience with NextJS beneficial

Experience with Tailwind beneficial

Experience with React Query beneficial

Experience with MSSQL beneficial

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Skills:

