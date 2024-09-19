Gen Z set to shake up the workplace

Kathy Gibson reports – As more Gen Z employees join the workforce, they are set to make waves in the world of work.

Gen Z are the people born between 1997 and 2012. Today, they make up just 9% of the global workforce, but this will increase to 27% by next year.

The media represents this as the generation that is digital native, aware of mental health and with a social conscience, says Emily Cook, senior research at Top Employers Institute.

A large scale survey, Gen Z: Redefining the Future of Work, from Top Employers Institute sought to understand what Gen Z workers expect, and whether employers are ready to incorporate them into the workplace.

The study shows that Gen Z is looking for opportunities to build solid foundations. They are motivated and excited to enter the world of work, but want to reshape it into their own image.

Seventy-seven percent of Gen Z respondents believe that if they work hard they will earn enough to live a comfortable life and build a rewarding career.

But 80% believe employers have a responsibility to continuously upskill their staff.

Gen Z is keen to have a good work-life balance, personalising their wellness journey.

Many would not consider a job that requires in-person office attendance every day of the week. But this differs widely across geographies: in South Africa, it was less of an issue, with just 32% saying they would hesitate to come back full-time.

The third expectation from Gen Z is that work is a place where they can connect and thrive.

Cook points out that numerous surveys show that Gen Z is the loneliest generation. This study finds that they expect work to be a place where they will find social connections.

Seventy-eight percent of respondents expect to find community, social connections and belonging through their work; and 75% say it is important to have fun at work.

Their first choice of culture in the workplace is one that is collaborative and team-orientated.

Those organisations successfully attracting Gen Z talent have a strong focus on community building, Cook says. Overall, this culture leads to higher levels of internal promotion and employee engagement.

Gen Z are also very ambitious, with many aspiring to be CEOs. And they want to learn from the kind of leaders they want to be.

Half of respondents say showing empathy and care is critical for leaders. Meanwhile, more traditional business traits, like risk-taking, was seen as less important.

And 32% of Gen Z respondents want to remembered as compassionate leaders when they retire.

Ethical AI is a top priority. Cook explains that Gen Z are digital natives, and want to ensure technology development remains focused on enhancing human interactions and experiences.

This generation recognises that AI is here to stay and has short-term benefits but also believes there are long-term risks.

77% believe AI will allow then to learn new skills.

72% are confident in their ability to take advantage of AI in their work life.

68% think AI will make them more efficient in their jobs.

68% believe AI will have a positive impact on the world of work.

61% days AI will have a positive impact on their career.

60% says AI will create new work opportunities.