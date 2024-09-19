Handheld radios detonated in Lebanon

A new wave of explosions has rocked Lebabon, this time as handheld radios (walkie-talkies) were yesterday detonated in a co-ordinated remote network attack.

At last report, at least 20 people had been killed and about 450 others wounded when the devices exploded.

The attacks come a day after thousands of pagers belong to Hezbollah operatives were detonated, killing 12 and wounding around 2 700 others.

It is believed that using older technology like pagers and handheld radios was a deliberate attempt by Hezbollah to avoid using cellular communications that are open to interception.

The pagers were sourced from Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, and these particular units are said to have been manufactured under licence by a Hungarian company, BAC. It’s not yet clear where the handheld radios were from.