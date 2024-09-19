How aspiring tech wizards should write their CV

Hey there, all you tech enthusiasts and future IT stars: are you ready to navigate the complex world of crafting that perfect CV?

In today’s digital marketplace, your curriculum vitae (CV) is your golden ticket to unlocking IT opportunities, writes Shani van Eck, business administrator at EQPlus.

But watch out, the journey has its challenges – especially regarding your education and certifications. Let’s dive into the essentials.

The mystery of education: Technikon versus university

For those looking towards a career in IT, education isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair. Some employers swoon at the mention of a prestigious university degree, while others raise an eyebrow and inquire about practical experience gained from technikons. Why the divide?

Technikons focus on hands-on learning and real-world applications, making you job-ready from day one.

Universities offer a deeper theoretical foundation, which some employers value for its depth of knowledge.

Pro tip: Tailor your CV to showcase the education that aligns with the company’s ethos and values. Know your audience.

License to thrill: The Importance of current certifications

In the fast-paced world of IT, yesterday’s certifications might as well be ancient relics. Employers hunger for candidates armed with the latest and greatest licenses, certifications, and badges of honour.

Certifications matter: Whether it’s AWS, Cisco, or CompTIA, staying current is non-negotiable. These certifications prove your prowess and commitment to lifelong learning.

Degree alone isn’t enough: Make sure your CV showcases current certifications that reflect your skills.

Pro tip: Regularly update your certifications and highlight them prominently on your CV. This shows potential employers your dedication to continuous improvement.

The interview room roulette

Picture this: You walk into the interview room, confident in your qualifications and experience. But as you take your seat, you realise something worrying – your interviewer couldn’t care less about your degree. Instead, they’re laser-focused on your arsenal of licenses and certifications.

Be prepared: Some employers value degrees, others worship licenses, and some can’t give a fig about either.

Flexibility is key: Highlight both your education and licenses. Be adaptable to the interviewer’s focus.

Pro tip: If the interviewer is someone you will report to directly, ask them about their career path. It might break the ice and provide valuable insights.

Creating that perfect CV for the IT sector is like embarking on a quest – fraught with challenges but brimming with opportunities. So polish up those certifications, fine-tune your education section, and may your CV be a beacon of your IT superpowers in a sea of applicants.