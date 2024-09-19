IT Technician – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

An AgriTech company is seeking an IT Technician to provide internal technical support and handle hardware assembly, packaging, and preparation. The role involves tasks like basic networking configuration, diagnostics, and maintenance. Candidates should have experience in IT support roles and a basic understanding of mobile and desktop operating systems, with a willingness to learn more advanced skills. Experience with network security is a plus, and strong communication skills are essential for providing remote support and assisting internal customers.

DUTIES:

Serving as the first point of contact for IT support within the organisation.

Assisting in setting up and maintaining computer and network systems.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting basic software and hardware issues.

Repairing and replacing damaged computers and network components.

Supporting people whenever they encounter challenges with computers and network devices.

Maintaining and updating technical documentation regularly.

Courier/Collect/Deliver hardware, and devices to customers, or suppliers.

Maintain hardware inventory list, and keep the storeroom updated, and clean.

Assemble ruggedized Raspberry Pi units and other basic hardware components.

Manage 3D printer output and capacity for ruggedized Raspberry Pi components.

REQUIREMENTS:

Basic experience in IT support or IT technician roles.

Familiarity with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

Technical documentation skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving skills.

Organisational and interpersonal skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role.

Desired Skills:

IT

Technician

Stellenbosch

