Junior C# Developer

Database architecture and design.

Write code.

Create and design user interfaces.

Debug and maintain client programs.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

Education: Matric and related IT qualification.

Skills required: C#, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML 5, CSS, SQL with MS SQL Server, Oracle, Postgres workable knowledge, Python, Geographic Information System (GIS) development, Web API and REST API.

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

jQuery

Learn more/Apply for this position