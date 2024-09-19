Junior Data Analyst – Eastern Cape East London

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Junior Data Analyst to join their team in East London. In this position, you will play a vital role in dealing with ownership of Outsourced/ Acquired Credit Control’s data and processes including but not limited to development, implementation and maintenance of operational and reporting processes and cubes.

Responsibilities

Assist in collecting and cleaning data from multiple sources

Compliance with all policies and procedures, improvement to policies or implementation and monitoring them

Demonstrate good and regular communication with both our internal and external customers

Ensure timeframe estimates are accurate and communicated with business and delivered upon

Ensure deadlines set by business are met

Develop Technical competence in: SQL coding to extract, analyze and manipulate data, SSIS to be able to extract, transform and load information, SSRS for the development of reports, SSAS for the development of cubes.

Requirements



Relevant tertiary diploma or degree or MS SQL Server and SSRS Certification.

1-3 year’s experience in MS SQL Server and MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS.

Understanding of different DMC functional areas.



Benefits

Salary: negotiable

