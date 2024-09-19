MS SQL DBA – Durban

Hire Resolve is on the lookout for a dedicated MS SQL DBA to join our client’s team in Durban. In this role, you will manage and maintain the organisation’s Microsoft SQL Server databases, ensuring high availability, performance, and security. You will be responsible for database design, implementation, and optimization, as well as overseeing backup and recovery operations. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute your expertise to a fast-growing organization while working in a collaborative environment.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

3 + years of experience as a Database Administrator (DBA), specifically with MS SQL Server

Become familiar with and support existing customer databases and infrastructure.

Maintain databases for performance & server capacity (MS SQL2008/Win2008R2)

Backup and archive data regularly, import/export data as and when required.

Monitor and modify existing applications/services that import/export data,

Deploy additional databases and related items (e.g. web sites, network configuration) when required,

Run scripts and draw customer reports as and when required,

Use SQL Performance Monitor for analysis.

Review current architecture and assist with developing and migrating to a high-availability scalable database solution for Primary and Disaster Recovery sites.

Should be familiar with development of small applications in Visual Studio C/Python/Java.

Must be fully familiar with Excel. Will be manipulating reports in Excel in Developer mode.

Assist Development team and Infrastructure team with: Product database development and Testing.

Benefits

Salary: salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Ambre Nell at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL DBA – Durban

MS SQL DBA – Durban

MS SQL DBA – Durban

Learn more/Apply for this position