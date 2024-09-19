Project Manager

Hire Resolve’s client, a reputable tech company, is seeking an experienced Project Manager to join their team in Durban, KZN. The successful candidate will oversee various projects to ensure they are completed on time, within scope, and on budget. You’ll coordinate internal resources and third parties, monitor project progress, and serve as the primary point of contact for clients.

Responsibilities:

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables that support business goals.

Develop detailed project plans, involving deadlines, budget, and resource allocation.

Manage project execution and performance, taking corrective actions as necessary.

Communicate effectively with clients and stakeholders to understand their needs and expectations.

Track project progress and handle issues that arise.

Ensure the project adheres to regulatory requirements and quality standards.

Prepare regular project status reports for stakeholders.

Manage relationships with clients, vendors, and other stakeholders.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

5+ years of project management experience.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a plus.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in project management software and Microsoft Office Suite.

Ability to solve problems and think critically.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Experience with budgeting and financial management.

Benefits:

Salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

You can apply for this role today by contacting Lisa Meyer at Hire Resolve or submit your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

