Robot Programmer

Position duties:
- Programming of new articles
- Monitor and maintain daily Quality levels
- Daily optimisation of painting programs
- Maintaining Application Equipment (Preventative Maintenance)
- Continuous improvements of operations
- Organise and Coordinate Maintenance
- Attend to breakdowns
- Disciplined and dependable
- Physically / Mentally fit and robust
- Maintain safe working environment
Position Requirements:
- Grade 12 with a recognized Mechanical / Electrical Qualification (Min N3)
- Minimum 3-5 years experience in a manufacturing environment
- Paint Knowledge with Programming experience
- Advanced Computer Literacy
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Ability to work independently and within a team environment
- Demonstrate good Data Analysis and problem solving
- Advanced Analytical skills
- Good attention to detail
- Ability to work overtime and weekends
- Own transport essential
- Technical Background would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Coding
- Maintenance
- Programming