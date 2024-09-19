Robot Programmer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Sep 19, 2024

Position duties:

  • Programming of new articles
  • Monitor and maintain daily Quality levels
  • Daily optimisation of painting programs
  • Maintaining Application Equipment (Preventative Maintenance)
  • Continuous improvements of operations
  • Organise and Coordinate Maintenance
  • Attend to breakdowns
  • Disciplined and dependable
  • Physically / Mentally fit and robust
  • Maintain safe working environment

Position Requirements:

  • Grade 12 with a recognized Mechanical / Electrical Qualification (Min N3)
  • Minimum 3-5 years experience in a manufacturing environment
  • Paint Knowledge with Programming experience
  • Advanced Computer Literacy
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • Ability to work independently and within a team environment
  • Demonstrate good Data Analysis and problem solving
  • Advanced Analytical skills
  • Good attention to detail
  • Ability to work overtime and weekends
  • Own transport essential
  • Technical Background would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Maintenance
  • Programming

