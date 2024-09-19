Ruby on Rails Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing FinTech company is looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer with a strong sense of visual aesthetics and coding skills to join their mission to revolutionize mobile banking. This role requires a self-driven individual who can thrive in a global team setting. Experience with [URL Removed] or other frontend tools is a plus.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with the team on new features and improvements.

Resolve issues and navigates obstacles to deliver the product.

Acquire and apply a broad knowledge of the business, its products, and processes.

Test-Driven Development.

Be responsible for defining deadlines with the team and these deadlines will be managed in accordance with daily tasks (e.g., bugs).

Maintain technical knowledge by improving skills via online learning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech stack : Ruby on Rails

: Ruby on Rails Vue.js or any front end tool is a nice to have

ATTRIBUTES:

An ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals.

Strong ability to manage change and be open to it.

Good time management.

The ability to work under pressure when/if a problem occurs.

Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Ruby

on

Rails

