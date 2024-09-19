Senior K2 Developer

Sep 19, 2024

This is a 6 Month Contract .

KEY OUTPUTS

  • Interpret, specify and provide solutions to business and information needs in respect of system development
  • Produce functional and/or technical specifications based on determined User needs
  • Use industry standard techniques and methodologies in acquiring client requirements
  • Ensure all functional/technical/Programme testing is carried out and a log of test results is maintained, in accordance with IS Software Change Management Policy
  • Obtain sign off from clients according to functional/technical specifications
  • Monitor, track and report on projects progress
  • Liaise with various administrators to coordinate the tracking of incidents and change requests
  • Manage own development and efficiency in the Information Services environment
  • Provide 2nd line application support
  • Expected to work extended hours when the need arises

COMPETENCIES (SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES) REQUIRED

  • National Senior/ Matric certificate, plus a three (3) year Computer tertiary qualification
  • Minimum of four (4) years relevant working experience in an Information Technology (IT) field
  • Three (3) years or more in [URL Removed] C# (ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, Windows Forms, etc.)
  • Three (3) years or more in Design and Develop K2 workflows, SmartForms, Views and Smart Objects
  • Three (3) years or more in Experience with K2 Migration and Deployment Wizard
  • Two (2) years or more in SharePoint Development (SharePoint 2013 or higher)
  • Two (2) years or more in Microsoft SQL 2014 or higher
  • In depth knowledge of Systems Programming and Business processes
  • K2 BlackPearl or K2 Five certification
  • Experience integrating with SAP using K2 Connect a plus
  • Experience with Agile or Agile-based development methodologies is preferred
  • Ability to create and implement innovative solutions.
  • Ability to work collaboratively and negotiate effectively for problem resolution
  • Highly motivated and dependable.
  • Ability to work independently with minimal inputs/supervision
  • Ability to transfer skills
  • Effective working relationship with the Information Services team.
  • Excellent analytical skills, business acumen and the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects

Desired Skills:

  • K2 BlackPearl
  • Systems Programming and Business processes

