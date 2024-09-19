Software Developer (Expert) 2201

Software Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Extensive experience in a Java environment
- Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL
- Build Tools (Maven).
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- AWS; S3, Glue Catalog, Glue ETL, Lambda, IAM, Cloudwatch, EC2, EventBridge, SQS, SNS, Secrets, Cloud formation
- IAS; Terraform/ CDK.
- Understanding of Apache Spark.
- Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Exposure to CDH and CDEC
- AWS QuickSight.
- Experience in Python and Typescript.
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Jira, Confluence.
- Micro Services.
- NodeJS
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
- 8 years’ experience
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Java
- SQL
- AWS