Software Developer (Expert) 2201

Sep 19, 2024

Software Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Extensive experience in a Java environment
  • Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL
  • Build Tools (Maven).
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • AWS; S3, Glue Catalog, Glue ETL, Lambda, IAM, Cloudwatch, EC2, EventBridge, SQS, SNS, Secrets, Cloud formation
  • IAS; Terraform/ CDK.
  • Understanding of Apache Spark.
  • Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Exposure to CDH and CDEC
  • AWS QuickSight.
  • Experience in Python and Typescript.
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Jira, Confluence.
  • Micro Services.
  • NodeJS

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
  • 8 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Java
  • SQL
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position