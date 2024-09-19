Software Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking an experienced Software Support Engineer to join their team in Westville, KZN. This role is ideal for a tech-savvy individual with a passion for software development and technical support. As a Software Support Engineer, you would be responsible for the support and maintenance of company software systems which are currently in production, as well as provisioning of new software systems. You will work closely with clients to understand their issues and guide them towards timely resolutions.

Responsibilities

Server maintenance.

Provide support on all production clients in a timely manner as outlined by company service level agreements.

Diagnose and problem resolution on software issues, including software compatibility issues, disk space issues on virtual machines, ability to debug processing issues on servers.

After hours support.

At times, required to perform maintenance on client infrastructure during the weekend or after hours, to prevent client production systems to keep down-time to a minimum.

Provisioning Azure workloads for new clients according to supplied specifications.

Set up of new virtual network.

Setting up IaaS or PaaS environment.

Setting up and maintaining DevOps pipelines.

Required to be able to set up a full CI/CD pipeline for projects.

Daily, Weekly, and Monthly reports.

User Management In Microsoft Entra ID.

Provisioning accounts for new clients and maintaining existing client accounts.

Requirements

3+ years experience

Diploma in Computer Sciences or equivalent

Solid background in both Windows and Linux environments

Good understanding in domain controllers and directory sync services.

Knowledge in setting up and managing IaaS and PaaS environments.

Ability to write and maintain shell scripts.

Solid understanding in hypervisors, container engines and orchestration tools.

Microsoft Entra and Microsoft Exchange administration.

Solid knowledge in Microsoft Azure services, including Azure DevOps.

Solid understanding in all the various internet protocols, as well as being able to set up physical and virtual networks.

Good knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes and LEMP hosting stacks.

Benefits

Salary negotiable

Desired Skills:

