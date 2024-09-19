Startups set to win at AfricaIgnite

When the 2024 Africa Tech Festival kicks off in Cape Town on 12 November, anchor event AfricaIgnite will give startups exposure to pitch their businesses, connect with funders, and meet potential customers.

In addition to the various events on offer at Africa Tech Festival’s other anchor events – AfricaCom, AfricaTech, and AI Summit Cape Town – AfricaIgnite provides startups with a range of supportive sessions and experiences.

“Africa Tech Festival is all about providing a platform for stakeholders from across all spheres of Africa’s technology arena to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation,” says James Williams, event director of Africa Tech Festival. “It is wonderful to see how AfricaIgnite has grown since first being included in the Africa Tech Festival line-up.

“This year sees the highest attendance by founders and venture capitalists to date, reflecting the effectiveness of the platform in growing Africa’s startup ecosystem. Delegates can look forward to a stellar range of speakers, and sponsorship by established brands like Collective 54 and SAP for Scaleups.”

A pre-event Founder and Investor Day will enable founders to learn from and network with experienced entrepreneurs, while the Matchmaking Programme offers an chance to connect with potential venture capitalists. Opportunities to exhibit in the event’s startup marketplace will allow founders to increase brand visibility and connect with potential customers.

Presented in partnership with the Startup World Cup and powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures, the AfricaIgnite Pitch Competition presents an opportunity for innovators to showcase their ideas to potential investors and partners in a live pitch.

The winner will advance to next year’s Startup World Cup Grand Finale in the US, where they will compete for a $1 000 000 investment prize alongside the best startups from around the globe.

Africa Tech Festival takes place from 12 to 14 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.