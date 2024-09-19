Are you a Varicent guru with a knack for transforming numbers into magic? Do SQL databases bend to your will? Can you make Big Data dance and create stunning visualizations with tools like Power BI or Tableau? If yes, keep reading because we’re on the hunt for a Varicent Developer Extraordinaire!
Requirements
Education (Essential):
- 3+ year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or related quantitative field
- Relevant certifications, such as Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), is a plus.
Experience:
- 3 + years of experience working with compensation management software (Specifically Varicent)
- Proven experience as a compensation analyst or in a similar role, preferably in a medium to large-sized organization.
- Familiarity with sales compensation concepts, including quota setting, performance measurement, and payout calculations.
- Knowledge of incentive compensation plan design and administration best practices.
- Experience in a telecommunications environment highly preferred.
- Exposure to managing external vendor/supplier relationships and service level agreements.
- Track record of self-development and improvement
- Experience with SQL and databases
- Working knowledge of SaaS software applications
- On-the-job training, complemented by formal training programs in leadership and technology management (desired)
Technical Skills
- Programming experience in BI programming Languages (SQL, PL/SQL, SAS, Python, Scala)
- Documentation
- Advanced Analytics
- Data Visualisation (tools such as Power BI, Tableau etc..)
- Big Data
- Varicent development
Desired Skills:
- Varicent
- Big Data
- Power BI
- Tableau
- QL
- PL/SQL
- SAS
- Python
- Scala
- compensation management software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years