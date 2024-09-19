Varicent Developer

Requirements

Education (Essential):

3+ year Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics or related quantitative field

Relevant certifications, such as Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), is a plus.

Experience:

3 + years of experience working with compensation management software (Specifically Varicent)

Proven experience as a compensation analyst or in a similar role, preferably in a medium to large-sized organization.

Familiarity with sales compensation concepts, including quota setting, performance measurement, and payout calculations.

Knowledge of incentive compensation plan design and administration best practices.

Experience in a telecommunications environment highly preferred.

Exposure to managing external vendor/supplier relationships and service level agreements.

Track record of self-development and improvement

Experience with SQL and databases

Working knowledge of SaaS software applications

On-the-job training, complemented by formal training programs in leadership and technology management (desired)

Technical Skills

Programming experience in BI programming Languages (SQL, PL/SQL, SAS, Python, Scala)

Documentation

Advanced Analytics

Data Visualisation (tools such as Power BI, Tableau etc..)

Big Data

Varicent development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

